Both Istanbul Catholic church gunmen detained — Turkish interior minister

ISTANBUL, January 29. /TASS/. Both gunmen who opened fire at a Catholic church in Istanbul and killed a man have been detained, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Two men suspected of killing our compatriot Tuncer Cihan in the Santa Maria Church [in Istanbul] have been detained," he wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

An investigation is underway.

He said earlier in the day that the incident had occurred at about 11:40 a.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district, where two masked men opened gunfire and killed a Turkish national born in 1972.