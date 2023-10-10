US Navy’s aircraft carrier arrives in eastern part of Mediterranean

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. The US Navy’s aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, has arrived in the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea as the United States continues to deploy additional forces in the region amid the latest Israeli-Palestinian escalation, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

"The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"Efforts to increase US posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of US Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region," the statement says.