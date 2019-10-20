Henry Kissinger to visit Russia next year - Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. US’s former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger plans to visit Russia next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

He said he had met with Kissinger in New York City not long ago. "He said he wanted to come to attend the events dedicated to the 90th birth anniversary of Yevgeny Primakov. But he won’t be able to do that due to other circumstance. However he promised to come next year," Lavrov said.

"We hope he will," he added.

Henry Kissinger is an American politician and statesman. He served as national security advisor (1969-1975) and secretary of state (1973-1977). In 1973, he received a Nobel Peace Prize for completing the Paris Peace Talks, bringing an end to the Vietnam War (along with Le Duc Tho). In May 2019, the politician turned 96.

Kissinger often travels to Russia. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin more than 10 times during his visits. Their first meeting took place in July 2001, and the latest one was held in June 2017, when the ex-secretary of state attended the Primakov Readings international forum.