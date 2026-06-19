Volunteers clean landfill in nature reserve near Arkhangelsk

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Volunteers and local residents cleaned up a landfill in the Belomorsky reserve and in a forestry area near Arkhangelsk. Other cleanup missions are due in Chukotka and other northern regions, the Clean Arctic public environmental project's press service said.

"Volunteers from the Vladimir, Ulyanovsk, Orel and from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Regions, together with Arkhangelsk's residents, joined the cleanup mission in the Belomorsky State Natural Biological Reserve to clean 20 cubic meters of an unauthorized landfill. The specially protected natural area is home to a big number of rare and endangered birds, where more than 20 species of plants are listed in the Red Data Book," the press service said.

The volunteers also cleaned one hectare of the Arkhangelsk forestry. Over two days of work in Arkhangelsk, the project participants cleaned two unauthorized landfills of four hectares and collected 17 tons of waste.

"The Clean Arctic project's environmental events have been held in Karelia, Murmansk and Komi Regions. Right now, we are cleaning up the Arkhangelsk Region, and we plan missions to the Chukotka Autonomous Region and to the country's all other regions that are parts of the Arctic Zone," the press service quoted the project's administrative director, Dmitry Fedoseev, as saying.