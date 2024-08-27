Moscow court fines Pinterest $76,505 for violating self-control law

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court has fined social network Pinterest 7 mln rubles ($76,505) for violating the law on self-control, the court's press service told TASS.

"The court decided to find Pinterest guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 3 of Article 13.50 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (repeated failure by the owner of a social network to fulfill the obligation to monitor and (or) take measures to restrict access to information), it was sentenced to an administrative fine of 7 mln rubles," the press service reported.

On December 4, 2023, the Tagansky Court of Moscow fined Pinterest 800,000 rubles ($8,743) for a similar violation of the law.

Since February 2021, Russia has a law on self-control of social networks, under which platforms are required to independently identify and block illegal content. In 2023, amendments were adopted to the Russian Code of Administrative Violations, according to which social networks face fines of up to 8 mln rubles ($87,434) for failure to comply with the requirements of this law.