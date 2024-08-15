Court arrests US citizen for attacking police officer in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow's Meshchansky Court has arrested US citizen Joseph Tater, who is accused of attacking a police officer, the court’s press service has told TASS.

"The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow has sustained the investigation's request for remanding Joseph Tater into custody for a period of 2 months, i.e. until October 14," the press service said in a statement.

The court turned down Tater and his defense counsel’s request for a measure of restraint other than custody.

Tater is accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of Russia’s Criminal Code (violence against a representative of the authorities). The law enforcers will probe into Tater’s possible involvement in other offenses.

Tater was detained on August 12 for disturbing public order in a hotel on Samarskaya Street. He was arrested for 15 days for "petty hooliganism" on August 14.