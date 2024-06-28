Over 5,000 participants from 81 countries, regions gather for SPILF 2024 — organizers

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF 2024) has brought together more than 5,000 participants and reporters from 81 countries and regions, including Russia, Russian presidential aide Anton Kobyakov, who is responsible secretary of the forum’s organizing committee, said.

"According to the first results of the forum, it has been attended - we have a large youth program tomorrow - by around or even more than <…> 5,000 delegates and journalists from 81 countries and territories, including Russia," he specified.

Last year, more than 3,800 delegates from 54 countries took part.

SPILF 2024 themed "Law: The Foundation of Global Balance" is running in St. Petersburg on June 26-28. TASS is the event’s general information partner.