Germany keeping EU’s latest Russia sanctions package from being pushed through — DPA

BERLIN, June 13. /TASS/. The German government is blocking the approval of a new EU anti-Russian sanctions package meant to curb current restrictions from being circumvented as well as the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), DPA reported citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.

According to the sources, Berlin’s "doubts and wishes to introduce amendments" are the main factor keeping the sanctions package from being approved. "Lately, there is an impression that Germany has become the new Hungary," the news agency quoted a source as saying, referring to Budapest’s repeated attempts to block the process of approving anti-Russian sanctions.

The news agency reiterated that the main goal of the new sanctions is fighting the circumvention of earlier restrictions, which enables, in particular, the Russian defense industry to purchase Western technologies. Also at issue is the export of Russian LNG. The EU wants to bar the use of European ports from shipping Russian LNG to third countries.

Above all, Germany is concerned with the first component of the future sanctions package, the European diplomats told the news outlet. For instance, Berlin is demanding to completely exclude the proposed new measure on holding foreign subsidiaries liable for violating the sanctions regime or limiting it only to companies producing certain products. Germany is concerned that its own companies may suffer as a result. The German authorities also consider some measures excessive, such as restrictions on using Russia’s financial information exchange system, and want them to be toned down.