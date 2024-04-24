Number of terror attacks in Russia in 2023 increased 3.5-fold, says prosecutor general

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The number of terrorist attacks in Russia in 2023 increased almost 3.5-fold with the majority of them committed by members of Ukrainian radical organizations and their followers, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his annual report on law and order to the Federation Council.

"The terror threat remains high. Last year, almost 2,500 such (terror) crimes were registered. The number of terror attacks has increased almost 3.5-fold. The majority of them were committed by members of Ukrainian radical organizations and their followers as well as by vocal opponents of the special military operation," the prosecutor general said.

Although the number of recorded extremist crimes has gone down, one-third of them are still committed online and they are highly dangerous, Krasnov noted.

"Social networks are being actively used by subversives to spread radical ideology and false information. Via popular Telegram channels our citizens frequently receive information with calls to carry out destructive activities, including instructions on committing acts of sabotage or taking weapons from the police and military," he said. Due to this, last year, prosecutors paid special attention to the timely blocking of fake and other information on the Internet which provoked interethnic and interreligious conflicts. Over one thousand requests have been sent to Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog with illegal information removed from 95,000 sites as a result.