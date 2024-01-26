Russian police nab suspect in terror plot in Irkutsk Region — Interior Ministry

IRKUTSK, January 26. /TASS/. A resident of the Irkutsk Region in eastern Siberia has been apprehended on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry reported.

The 19-year-old detainee "is suspected of plotting a particularly serious crime," the police said, adding that he did not deny the plan.

According to the regional investigators, last fall, the young man, a supporter of the Columbine international youth movement (a community that is designated as a terrorist organization and is outlawed in Russia), engaged in propaganda and declared his intentions to conduct mass killings in public places across his native town of Zheleznogorsk-Ilimsky. This time around, the suspect set the date for committing a crime and bought paraphernalia indicating his association with the banned community as he planned to use it for criminal purposes, according to the investigation.