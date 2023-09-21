Russian Orthodox Church protests against expulsion of its representatives from Bulgaria

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church decisively protests the decision of Bulgarian authorities on expulsion of its representatives from the country, the Church press office said, commenting on Sofia’s expulsion of three Russian clerics.

"The Russian Orthodox Church states its decisive protest against the groundless expulsion of its representatives from Bulgaria. Expulsion of clerics, whose calling is to serve God and people, to preach peace and fraternity between peoples is an outrageous deed, caused by Russophobic motives and a desire to cross out the glorious pages of the common history of Russia and Bulgaria," the Church said in a statement.