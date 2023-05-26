Russia, China sign agreement on joint production of TV content

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese governments have entered into an agreement to cooperate in the field of television, according to a document published on Russia’s official website of legal information on Friday.

The document says that the agreement regulates bilateral cooperation in the joint production of TV content. The agreement is based on long-standing friendly relations between the people of Russia and China and aims to promote cultural exchanges and TV collaboration.

The five-year agreement entered into force on the day of its signing, March 21, 2023. It will be automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods unless either of the parties gives notice to withdraw at least six months prior to the expiration of the initial term or any new terms that may be agreed upon in the future.