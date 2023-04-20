First-ever feature film shot in space goes into wide release

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Klim Shipenko’s space drama “The Challenge,” the first-ever feature film shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS), went into wide release on Thursday.

On October 5, 2021, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and lead actress Yulia Peresild launched into space to board the International Space Station in order to shoot the motion picture. The film tells the story of thoracic surgeon Zhenya (played by Peresild), who has just one month to prepare for a space flight to the ISS to save a cosmonaut's life. His chances of returning to Earth alive will depend on the outcome of a highly complex surgical operation that she will have to perform under conditions of weightlessness.

“This is the first-ever movie shot in outer space, and that says it all. There were no set designs or computer graphics but it was all shot literally out in space, among the stars in the midst of eternity. For the first time in the history of filmmaking, the audience will see the real outer space as it is,” Channel One Director General and Producer Konstantin Ernst told TASS.

The movie is being released nationwide.