Actor Artur Smolyaninov, musical critic Artemy Troitsky put on foreign agent register

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian ministry of justice has added actor Artur Smolyaninov and musical critic Artemy Troitsky to the foreign agent register, according to the ministry’s documents made public on Friday.

Among others put on the register are former clergyman Sergey Kisrsanov, lawyer Anatoly Furson, former coordinator of the Perm office of the Navalny Headquarters (recognized as an extremist organization in Russia) Sergey Ukhov, journalist Alexander Shelest, and the Tenes limited liability company, which was founded by journalist Mikhail Zygar, who had been put on the foreign agent register earlier.

These people were put on the register under article 7 of the Russian law on the control of the activities of persons under foreign influence.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee’s chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered to open a criminal case against Artur Smolyaninov following his negative pronouncements about Russia. I October 2022, a Moscow district court imposed a fine of 30,000 rubles (433 US dollars) on charges of discrediting the Russian armed forces.