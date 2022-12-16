Apple’s lease deal for office near Kremlin not terminated, assures real estate company

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Apple’s representative office in Russia has not axed its leasing agreement with the Romanov Dvor business center in downtown Moscow, Professional FM, the building management and renting company, told TASS on Friday.

The RBC news outlet reported earlier on Friday that Apple was going to drop the Romanov Dvor office lease deal, citing sources on the commercial real estate market.

"We are not making any comments. We have a lease agreement with Apple. We have a valid lease agreement. Any news on the market coming from consultants is exclusively their own opinion," said Yuliana Miroshnichenko, a real estate manager with Professional FM.

NF Group, IBC Real Estate, Nikoliers and CORE.XP were unable to confirm or disprove the news report about Apple’s office closure on Romanov Lane, just a stone’s throw away from the Kremlin.

"There is no reliable information about Apple’s intentions. If this is true, then this is more likely to be a closure than a move to a different office. Apple started renting the office located in the Romanov Dvor business center not too long ago and given its scale, they had planned on a long-term stay there. This was a new, augmented office, outfitted for their requirements, so they hardly planned any relocation anytime soon," Ekaterina Belova, the office spaces department head with IBC Real Estate, told TASS.