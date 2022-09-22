FSB thwarts terror attack on gas pipeline from Turkey to Europe

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on a natural gas pipeline from Turkey to Europe, plotted by a Ukrainian security service agent on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB told TASS on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to conduct a terror attack on an oil and gas facility being used for energy supplies from Turkey to Europe," the FSB reported. The perpetrator, a Russian national born in 1978, recruited by the Ukrainian security services in Ukraine, and his four Russian accomplices have been detained, the FSB added.

The would-be terrorist was apprehended when taking two powerful self-made explosive devices from a cache. Mobile devices with text and audio records of his conversations with a curator and instructions on how to assemble the explosive device and money transfer details as well as the coordinates of the intended explosion site were found on the Ukrainian security service agent.