Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 56,751 - crisis center

MOSCOW, September 18./TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 56,751 over the past day to 20,439,095, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 2,232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day against 4,216 the day earlier (47.1-percent decline). The number of hospitalized patients rose in seven regions and declined in another 76, while in two regions the figure remained the same.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,884 against 7,077 a day earlier, reaching 3,147,063, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,973 over the past day against 4,152 a day earlier, totaling 1,719,636.

Meanwhile, Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 42,198 over the past day, reaching 19,387,036, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 49,962 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 107 over the past day, and reached 386,045, the crisis center announced.