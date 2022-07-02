Russian emergencies ministry trucks deliver food, construction materials to Lugansk

LUGANSK, July 2. /TASS/. A yet another aid convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry has delivered food and construction materials to Lugansk, the press service of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) emergencies ministry has said.

"On Friday, July 1, trucks of a yet another Russian emergencies ministry convoy with humanitarian aid for Donbass residents arrived to the LPR capital," the Luganskinformtsentr news agency quoted the ministry as saying. ‘The current convoy of Russian rescuers, comprising seven vehicles and an escort car, delivered food (cereals, wheat) and construction materials to Lugansk,"

It was Russia’s 158th aid convoy since the conflict in Donbass broke out in 2014. The previous delivery took place on June 28. The first aid convoy of the Russian emergencies ministry arrived to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on August 22, 2014.