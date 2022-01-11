Wired internet access resumes in Kazakhstan’s capital

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. Wired internet access, suspended in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on Monday, was resumed again on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported, adding that mobile internet services were still not available.

The city’s internet services were suspended at approximately 19:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) on Monday, but mobile phone services remained stable.

A curfew is in place in Nur-Sultan, starting from 23:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time) to 07:00 local time (04:00 Moscow time).