Russian government submits bills on use of QR codes on transport to parliament

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s government has submitted to the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, draft bills on the use of QR codes on transport and in public places, the government’s press service said on Friday.

"The government has referred to the State Duma draft bills on the use of QR codes in public places and on several types of public transport. QR codes are an emergency measure amid the difficult coronavirus situation," it said.

This measure is supposed to be in force until June 1, 2022.

The measure will not apply to pharmacies, food stores and trading outlets selling articles of daily necessity.

Under the draft amendments to the law on sanitary welfare, a QR code certifying vaccination against the coronavirus infection, a recovery certificate or a document on medical contraindications to vaccination will be needed to attend mass events, visit cultural establishments, public catering outlets and shopping malls.

A negative PCR test will be accepted if a person doesn’t have the above-mentioned documents until February 1, 2022, after which entrance will only be granted to those with medical clearance.

The final decision on the use of QR codes and the list of places where they will be needed will be up to regional authorities.

As for public transport, QR codes are expected to be required for intercity and international trips by railway and air transport.

"Passengers will be required to show their QR codes, documents on medical contraindications or recovery certificates. In the absence of such documents, a negative PCR test will be enough until a date to be set by the government," the press service said, adding that foreign nationals will also be required to present a negative PCR test when using Russian railway or air transport.