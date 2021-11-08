Russian LGBT-network movement put on register of foreign agents - justice ministry

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian LGBT-network, an unregistered movement, has been put on the register of foreign agents, the press service of the Russian justice ministry said on Monday.

"In conformity with current laws, the interregional public movement Russian LGBT-network was put on the register of unregistered public associations performing the functions of a foreign agent," it said.

The Russian LGBT-network is the third unregistered public association on the list of foreign agents, along with the Golos Movement in Support of Voters’ Rights and the OVD-info media project.

According to the ministry, the Russian LGBT-network was sponsored by the Sfera charity fund for social and legal assistance.