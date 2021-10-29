Over 75% of Australian adults fully vaccinated against coronavirus

SYDNEY, October 29. /TASS/. More than 75% of Australian residents over the age of 12 have received two components of the coronavirus vaccine to date, the Australian Department of Health announced on Friday.

According to the agency, to date, more than 18.1 mln people (87.9% of the adult population) have received one dose of the vaccine in Australia, and more than 15.7 mln people (76.1%) have received two doses. Residents over the age of 70 (around 3 mln) have also almost completed vaccination: to date, 89.7% of people in this age group have received two doses of the vaccine, more than 92% have received the first dose.

Vaccination of Australians over 50 is also almost finished - in this age group (around 8.7 mln people) 85.2% were fully vaccinated, more than 95% received the first vaccine component.

The country faced a large-scale coronavirus outbreak this summer. The daily incidence rate, as well as the number of deaths regularly updated all-time highs. However, in recent weeks, the daily growth in the number of cases has been steadily declining, which the authorities directly associate with the active vaccination campaign.