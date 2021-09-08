Putin offers deepest condolences over death of Russian emergencies minister — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic death of Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"President Putin has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic death of Yevgeny Zinichev. The president and Zinichev worked together for many years. It is a great loss," the presidential spokesman said.

"The president has sent a message of condolences to Zinichev’s family and friends," Peskov added.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also sent a telegram with words of condolences. "We are all deeply shocked by the tragic death of Yevgeny Zinichev. He was a proper Russian officer who considered honest, devoted service to the Motherland and the people to be his life's work. A high-class professional, competent and principled leader, Yevgeny Zinichev enjoyed considerable authority. We will forever preserve good memory about this strong, courageous and selfless man, a Russian officer, defender of the Fatherland," Mishustin said.

The Emergencies Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Zinichev, 55, had been killed in the line of duty during the Norilsk exercise. He was appointed Acting Governor of Russia’s Kaliningrad region in July 2016, served as Deputy Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) between October 2016 and May 2018, and took the position of the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.