Nirvana sued by ‘Nevermind’ album cover ‘baby’

TASS, August 25. Spencer Elden, pictured as a baby on the cover of the iconic Nirvana album ‘Nevermind’, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, claiming he was sexually exploited as a child, Deadline.com reported.

Elden, now 30, was pictured on the 1991 album’s cover as a four-month baby, swimming underwater towards a US dollar bill hanging on a fishhook.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court against 17 parties, including the surviving members of the grunge rock band, the photographer who took the image, and the record labels that released or distributed the album in the last three decades. Elden seeks $150,000 from each of the defendants.

Elden claims that his "identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day."

Elden’s parents never signed a release authorizing the use of their son’s image, Deadline.com reported.

‘Nevermind’ eventually sold over 30 million copies.