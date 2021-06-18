Russia records 17,262 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Feb 1

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia recorded 17,262 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since February 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total case count has reached 5,281,309.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.33%. The rate was the lowest in the North Ossetia-Alania region (0.05%), the Adygea region (0.06%), the Tuva, Karachay-Circassian, Ingushetia and Kabardino-Balkaria regions (0.07%).

In particular, 1,254 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 970 in St. Petersburg, 223 in the Buryatia region, 218 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 186 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 302,205 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 9,056 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

So far, 1,269,145 cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital. The relative growth rate stands at 0.72%, according to the crisis center. The city reported 6,195 new cases a day earlier.

Moscow recorded 78 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since January 19. Fatalities have reached 21,276, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, 3,784 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,110,399. Currently, 137,470 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 453 in the past 24 hours compared to 416 deaths confirmed a day earlier, this is the highest number since March 18. In total, 128,445 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.43%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg reported 79 fatalities, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 21, the Ulyanovsk Region - 14, the Sverdlovsk Region - 13, while the Moscow and Rostov regions recorded 12 deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,954 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,850,659.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 92% of the total number of infected people.

Specifically, another 1,466 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 889 in the Moscow Region, 202 in the Rostov Region, 178 in Buryatia and 171 in the Voronezh Region.