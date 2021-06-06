Montenegro hopes flights from Russia will be restored soon — minister

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The current epidemiological situation in Montenegro makes it possible to restore flights from Russia, Montenegro’s Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatovic said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Flights were canceled in March last year and have not so far been restored. But given such facts as the fine epidemiological situation in the country, which at the current stage is probably one of the best in Southeastern Europe compared with such countries as Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Croatia, and now is a great moment for resuming flights," the minister said.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, more than 400,000 Russian tourists visited Montenegro.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, Russia halted regular passenger flights with other countries. Now flights have been restored to a whole number of states.