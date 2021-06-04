Chile interested in using Russia’s Sputnik V jab — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Chile is interested in using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population, Deputy Foreign Minister Rodrigo Yanez Benitez said on Thursday.

"We take a pragmatic position <…> and also want to include Sputnik V in the portfolio of vaccines that are used for the vaccination campaign," he said when speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He also underlined that Chilean authorities "are actively pleading with the regulator" about certifying the Russian shot in the country. According to him, the authorities are planning to vaccinate 72% of the population before the end of the year.