Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine expected to provide immunity for one year — developer

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, is expected to provide immunity from the disease for one year, the center’s Director General Rinat Maksyutov said, addressing the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary estimates, immunity will last a year," he pointed out.

Masyutov noted that the estimates were based on research involving the first group of volunteers who had received the vaccine nine months back.

"It has been nine months since our first volunteers were vaccinated and we can see that their immunity remains quite high," he noted.