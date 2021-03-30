Putin’s international contacts to resume, albeit depending on pandemic — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin’s international contacts will soon become more active that he took a coronavirus vaccine, but they largely depend on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Tuesday, adding that the president already has several trips across the country scheduled.

"So far, several regional trips have been scheduled," the spokesman said. "I think, once the president finalizes his vaccination cycle, he will begin to move around the country rather actively."

"As for foreign visits, he has a lot of pending invitations, so I think, international contacts will gradually resume," Peskov said. "However, there are no precise plans, because at this moment, all invitations are made with reservations: if the epidemiological situation allows."

When asked when the requirement of a two-week quarantine before meetings with Putin will be cancelled, Peskov noted that this condition is tied to the vaccination and antibody production cycle.

"Some say it takes 42 days, some say it takes 45," he noted. "The most important thing is to establish an immunity that would allow working without worries."

According to Peskov, quarantine is not obligatory for Putin’s contacts even now.

"There is an option of having meetings without prior quarantine, when people talk to him in person, but from a distance," the press secretary indicated. "And there is an option to undergo all required tests followed by quarantine, in order to talk to the president without restrictions."

"What is important is that these options de facto do not limit the president in his contacts," the spokesman underscored.