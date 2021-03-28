Putin says Russian COVID-19 vaccines are the best in terms of three indicators

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 vaccines are the best in terms of three key indicators, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Our vaccines, I can confidently say this, are the best in terms of all three key indicators," Putin said.

"It’s necessary that each person should take such a decision for themselves and talk to a doctor, a specialist," Putin said, speaking about the choice of a vaccine. "In principle, any of them can be taken, they are at the level of the world’s best ones. I think, they are the best today," the president pointed out.

Three vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia. The first vaccine registered in the country and in the world is Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center of Russia’s Health Ministry. It was certified on August 11, 2020. EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the consumer rights watchdog was registered in October 2020. The third vaccine CoviVac by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center was authorized by the Health Ministry in February.