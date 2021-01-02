Vaccinated Russians can receive e-vaccination certificates - health minister

TVER, January 2. /TASS/. Russian citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus can receive e-vaccination certificates, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a trip to the Tver region on Saturday.

"On January 1, a new option was activated in the system for drug-labeling and the management of patients vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccinated persons can receive e-vaccination certificates in their accounts on the website for government services," he pointed out.

According to Murashko, information on vaccinated people is entered into a register and e-vaccination certificates are issued automatically.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. The vaccine’s post-registration trials kicked off in Moscow in early September.