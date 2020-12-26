Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 3 million. Another 29,258 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 3,021,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate has not exceeded 1% for two days. Russia’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000,000 on September 1 and 2,000,000 on November 19.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Tuva, the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Karachay-Cherkess Region, the Mari El region, the Novosibirsk, Orenburg and Kemerovo regions (0.6%).

Another 3,755 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 1,615 in the Moscow Region, 501 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 425 in the Pskov Region and 406 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

At present, 541,299 people in Russia continue treatment.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 28,185 in the past 24 hours reaching 2,426,439.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 80.3%. This is the highest figure since the beginning of October.

Another 5,602 patients were discharged in Moscow, 3,906 in St. Petersburg where daily recoveries exceeded the number of new cases, 1,355 in the Moscow Region, 556 in Crimea, 502 in the Khabarovsk Region and 497 in Karelia.

Deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia grew by 567 in the past 24 hours compared to 563 fatalities reported a day earlier reaching 54,266.

The conditional fatality rate stands at 1.79%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Another 82 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 77 in Moscow, the Rostov and Krasnoyarsk regions (21 fatalities each) and 20 in the Voronezh Region. The Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 19 deaths each.

Situation in Moscow

Another 7,480 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours. A total of 779,584 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital so far.

Moscow reported 7,315 new cases a day earlier. According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 1%.

Another 5,602 patients were discharged in Moscow after treatment in the past 24 hours, and 77 fatalities were recorded.

To date, 599,541 patients have recovered, and 10,840 people have died. Currently, 168,203 people in Moscow continue treatment.