Media: Organizing committee of Hainan Film Festival presents main poster for the event

SANYA, December 2. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the third Hainan Film Festival, which will kick off this week on Hainan, has unveiled the main poster for the event. This was reported by the Hainan Daily.

Firstly, in the center of the poster, there is Jinmujiao Lighthouse, located in the southernmost part of the island in the district of Sanya. In the background of the poster the sea is depicted. "This design symbolizes the relentless pursuit of the Hainan International Film Festival to be a beacon that illuminates the sea and to allow the various unknown possibilities of the world of light and shadow to manifest on the screen," the publication clarifies.

A total of 189 films from 60 countries will be screened on the island during the week, according to statement. The Chinese viewers will see 97 of those for the first time. Among them are world premieres, as well as movies that will be shown for the first time in Asia. A record number of new films will be shown at the Hainan Film Festival. Some of the tapes will be shown on the island's beaches. In particular, films will be shown in Haitanwan Bay and the Dadonghai seaside region.

This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films - twice more than last year - which will compete for the prizes of the film festival in various nominations. A separate award this time was established for new talents just starting in the world of cinema. It was named "Hello Future. New Talent Award." Of the 125 films submitted for this nomination, 12 were selected.

Film project platforms

In addition to film screenings, special forums, master classes, and events aimed at promoting films and attracting investment in film projects will be held on the island at this time.

This year, the HiAction fundraising platform received 561 applications from film projects from 10 countries. The total number of such applications increased by more than 8% compared to the previous year. Original scripts accounted for 95% and adapted scripts — 5%. The jury who will decide to invest in the film projects will consist of Chinese screenwriter Cao Baoping, famous Chinese actor and director Chen Jianbin, cultural commentator and writer Ma Jiahui, and Mei Feng, assistant professor, screenwriter and director of the Beijing Film Academy.

Various sections of the HiMarket platform will provide an opportunity for representatives of the film industry to find partners for the promotion of already shot films, their distribution, resolution of copyright issues and other various forms of cooperation.

The Hainan International Film Festival is recognized as one of the top four mainstream film screenings in China. It was first held in December 2018 in the resort town of Sanya and has been held there regularly since then. Such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan took part in it.