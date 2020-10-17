Telegram audience grows by 1.2 mln people in one month

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The monthly audience of Telegram messenger in August grew by 1.2 mln and amounted to 26.7 mln people, press service of Mediascope told TASS on Saturday.

According to the presented data, WhatsApp messenger remains the most popular among the entire population of Russia over 12 years old. In August, the number of people who opened WhatsApp mobile app at least once a month amounted to 70.6 mln people, or 57.7% of the population. Over the month, the number of users decreased by 0.1%.

The second position is taken by Viber with 36.2 mln users, or 29.7% of the population. Its audience declined 0.5% in one summer month.

Telegram ranks third, with the audience growing by 0.9% to 26.7 mln people (21.8%) in August. Google Chat followed with 22.5 mln (18.4%), adding 0.5%. Facebook Messenger closed the top five popular messaging apps with 7.1 mln people (5.9%) - growth in August was 0.1%.