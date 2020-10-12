Russia simplifies citizenship procedure for foreigners with Russian children

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Foreign citizens with adult able-bodied children with Russian passports will be able to obtain Russain citizenship via a simplified procedure starting October 12, according to the Russian official legal information website. Besides, foreigners applying for Russian citizenship will undergo compulsory dactiloscopic registration starting Monday.

The new law allows foreigners to obtain Russian citizenship via a simplified procedure, without a minimum residence time requirement, if they have adult able-bodied children with Russian passports - in contrast with previous edition that conditioned this option on disabled children only.

Besides, some restrictions on filing inquiries on application for Russian citizenship will be abolished for Russian-speaking foreigners.

Foreign citizens and people without citizenship, applying for Russian passport, will now be required do undergo dactyloscopy. This measure aims to increase Russia's national security and prevent people involved in terrorism to infiltrate the Russian territory.