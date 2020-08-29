Thousands of people protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa

OTTAWA, August 30. /TASS/. Several thousand people have taken to the streets to protest against coronavirus-related restriction near the parliamentary complex in downtown Ottawa.

The protesters demand the Canadian authorities to cancel all coronavirus-related restrictions, arguing that they not only limit the people’s freedom, but also hurt the national economy.

"Restrictions in Canada have been in effect since early may: the borders are closed, millions have lost their jobs and are dependent on state allowances; many small businesses have closed and will never be open again, because their employees simply won’t go back to work: some are simply fine with the allowances [about CA$2,000 per month], while others are intimidated by the media," one protester told a TASS reporter.

According to her, several thousand people take part in the protest.

"We began gathering at the Parliament at 14:00 [Ottawa time], and the rally will end on 18:00. People come and go, but there are still a lot of us, there are thousands of people," the protester added.

So far, the protest has gone peacefully. The protesters try no unlawful actions.

A regime of harsh quarantine restrictions was in effect in Canada this spring; since May, the restrictions have been gradually withdrawn. Currently, public places in the country are open, but visitors are obliged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Canadian borders will remain closed at least until September 30.

The first COVID-19 case in Canada was registered on January 15. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 127,000 people have contracted the disease, 113,500 of them have recovered, while 9,100 people died.