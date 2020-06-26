Eight Moscow doctors to arrive in Tuva to help fight COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Doctors from Moscow clinics will help their colleagues in Tuva battle the coronavirus infection, Head of Russia's Republic of Tuva Sholban Kara-ool wrote on his VKontakte page on Friday.

"In the next few days, doctors from Moscow clinics are flying out to us in Кyzyl. For now [we are expecting] eight experts, mostly critical care physicians and pulmonologists. The others will arrive later. [These are] people with enormous experience in treating COVID-19 infected patients. Their main mission is to consult our doctors, teach them the latest methods to counteract the infection, and to treat serious cases," the head of the republic said.

He added that he is satisfied with the performance of the local healthcare workers but the contribution by the Moscow doctors will make it possible to reverse the situation in the region.

Earlier, the leader of the republic addressed the Russian Health Ministry with an appeal to send 15 doctors to the region in order to fight the coronavirus infection. According to the local authorities, 4,111 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tuva, with 2,212 patients having recovered from the disease and 14 fatalities.