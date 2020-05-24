Putin congratulates Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Fitr holiday

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Muslims in Russia on Eid al-Fitr, a major religious holiday marking the end of the month of fasting Ramadan, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the celebration of the breaking the fast has a special spiritual meaning, the joy of gaining a new invaluable experience of moral purification and self-perfection. Over the centuries, it has become a custom to celebrate it not only with fervent prayer, but also with paying attention to those who need help and care," the Russian leader said in his message.

The president noted that Russia’s Muslims treat historic, cultural and religious traditions of their fathers and grandfathers with deep respect and teach the growing generation to observe them.

"The Muslim community of Russia actively participates in the country’s life, makes an invaluable contribution to maintaining international peace and civil harmony in the society, strengthening the institution of the family and educating the youth. And certainly, today, in the face of the spread of a dangerous disease, a responsible humanitarian and charity mission of the Muslim clergy, religious organizations and all Muslims of the country is in high demand and serves to preserve people’s lives and health," Putin stressed.