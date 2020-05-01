Russian sanitary watchdog chief supports regions binding people to wear face masks

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said on Friday that she thinks it is a right measure when Russian regions bind people to weak face masks in public places amid the coronavirus epdemic.

Earlier, Moscow region’s governor decreed that everyone must weak face masks in public places from May 12. Similar measures are already in force in some other Russian regions.

"A number of our regions, and their number is growing daily, have bound people to wear masks. I support them as they are right. Because once you leave your home, which is now the only fortress, you should do it in a way to avoid harm both to yourself and others, and even those who are waiting for you at home," Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

She called on people to refrain from unnecessary contacts and observe safety rules when outside.

To date, a total of 114,431 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 13,220 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates1,169 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.