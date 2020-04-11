Russian President’s health is excellent, says Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health is excellent despite more work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra (Great Game) show.

"Excellent," he said when asked about President’s health. "You can see that by the work schedule. Though all contacts are held as videoconferences, the number of events has even increased compared with the usual level," he said, adding that Putin also holds face-to-face meetings.

Most staffers of the presidential administration regularly pass coronavirus tests, Peskov noted.