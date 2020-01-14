{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Film, found in Arctic, is a documentary about Antarctic explorers of the 1970s

The movie film’s roll was found in an abandoned house on the Heiss Island
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

ARKHANGELSK, January 14. /TASS/. Experts of the Russian Arctic National Park restored and made a digital copy of a film dated the 1970s, which had been found on the Heiss Island (Franz Josef Land). The park’s head of the heritage department, Evgeny Yermolov, told TASS that when the film was found, specialists did not doubt it was a documentary about the USSR’s northernmost polar station named after Krenkel, but as they were making a digital copy, the documentary turned out to be about the Molodezhnaya station in Antarctica.

The Ernst Krenkel geo-physics polar observatory on the Heiss Island was opened in 1957. About 200 people could be accommodated there at a time. After a fire in 2001, the station was closed and resumed work in 2004. Nowadays, the staff there is about 5-6 people.

"The movie film’s roll was found in an abandoned house at the Krenkel observatory on the Heiss Island, and it was clear that was an amateur movie, home video as we call it now: different parts of film - colored and black-and-white, are connected almost with bandage. But the true value is that this is a video from distanced polar stations, which are very few; existing samples are mostly official documentaries, which do not show everything. Of course, we couldn’t doubt the film contained images of the Heiss Island, and how astonished we were to see pictures from the Earth’s other end - Antarctica," he said.

How comes penguins?

The film was in an extremely poor condition, but the specialists decided they would try to restore it, no matter at what price. On the first frames they could see ice, and something which they believed was a walrus. "Loading it into the camera was out of question - it would’ve fallen into ash," the expert said.

Read also
How to endure winter if your neighbors are polar bears

Restoration specialist Elena Schneider used to tell him in detail about the recovery progress. "She says, the process moves on, we can see polar explorers, they start fireworks, bathe in the snow, we can see aircraft, helicopters, images of the station, the greenhouse, - that is everything which was on the Heiss Island. And here she adds: we can see there penguins. I say: no, there can’t be any penguins, those might be little auks or kairas (Arctic birds of black and white colors, could be taken for penguins - TASS). Therefore I remain waiting patiently for the restoration to be completed."

Finally, we see those were penguins, and the film is a movie about polar explorers in the Antarctica. "We could see it was the Molodezhnaya station, in some 1970s," the scientist said. "Thus, it was a specific connection between Arctic and Antarctic, a very close connection. Those, who worked in the Arctic, could well work also in the Antarctic. The author must have brought the film to show the movie to his colleagues on the Heiss Island - about how he had worked in the Antarctic."

The restored movie’s duration is 39 minutes. "It’s an author’s movie, though without titles, it is a documentary, which has not been published, it is not to be found in archives, and surely there are moments, which you can never see in official documentaries of those days. "

The Molodezhnaya station, which could accommodate 150 people at a time, began working in the Antarctic in 1962. "It is a coastal station, on the ocean coast. Back then, it was a town there, a very powerful and advanced station, it was even dubbed the capital of the Soviet Antarctic," the expert said. In 1999, work at the station was suspended, and since 2006 it is used only during summer seasons.

Sounding rockets

The part with penguins is followed by a fragment, showing how an M-100 meteorology rocket is launched. Such rockets could go as high as 100km, much higher than weather balloons. A rocket registered temperature, humidity, air pressure and other parameters. The rockets’ first part with equipment chuted down, and explorers had to search for it, hoping it does not fall into the sea. Later models transmitted data while in the air.

In polar areas, specialists paid special attention to launching rockets during the Northern Lights season to collect data on the ionosphere. "The Soviet Union had a few stations: from almost the North Pole on the Heiss Island to the Antarctic. Plus a few inside the country, as well as in India, and on vessels at sea," the scientist said. "It was most important to launch rockets across the globe. Most probably the movie’s author worked to launch those rockets, as the movie shows a few launches."

Between October 1957 and December 1990, specialists made more than 1,500 successful launches of M-100 rockets. The polar explorers used the long hangars with huge windows to assemble those rockets as greenhouses. "Look here, can you see growing cucumbers, tomatoes," he said showing the movie. Colored parts have suffered more than black-and-white passages, but still red tomatoes amid green leaves are seen quite clear.

In the movie, the author shows a few times unloading of the service vessels, for example the Mikhail Somov, which now works in the Arctic. "That very Mikhail Somov, to which we are so used here in the Arctic, is by the ice pier, and here are jumping penguins," the historian said. The curious birds wandered across the station, following people wherever they go.

Antarctic parade

The movie also shows how people spent free time at the station. They used to play football and volleyball on the show, wearing unty (fur boots), warm overcoats and hats, they went fishing. The movie shows how some would tap dance, others sing to an accordion and guitars, or perform theatrical sketches.

Read also
Arctic hangar: what was there beneath the ice

The documentary shows an artist by the easel, and his pictures. "Unfortunately, it’s impossible to see clearly the face - just a beard and long hair. The man must have worked in the Arctic: his pictures show polar bears," the national park’s expert said.

The polar stations used to welcome guests, most likely from other Antarctic stations. And the Russian explorers visited, for example, an American icebreaker. "Look, here are guests, most probably from a Chilean station, like they should - with presents," the expert shows. "And these must be Americans. Look, how a Robertson (a small helicopter - TASS) is approaching the pad. A true master class in parking. Communication continued despite all political complications - people networked, used to pay visits to other stations."

A key moment on the film: a big parade, though unclear whether it was devoted to November 7 (the Revolution anniversary) or May 1. Here is a podium, the staff is in columns. "And here is the culmination: a parade of the equipment, very many items. Here is the Buran off-road vehicle carrying the flag, and it’s followed by heavy trucks with flags. Each truck bears slogans like "Water is All!" or "Glorious Polar Explorers!", or "To the South! Hurrah!" At least twenty vehicles, quite a parade. Apparently, it had been staged thoroughly."

Who’s the author?

The national park’s representative takes the film: a few parts are glued together, all by different materials. The film will be stored accurately: it is sensitive to temperatures, humidity and light. Thus, it would not be exhibited in the park. "The film has fulfilled its task - it has provided the material," he said.

The park’s experts hope to find the movie’s author or his relatives and friends. "We hope somebody may recognize the scenes," he said. The Russian Arctic National Park will make a digest of most impressive images to post it on the website. "We shall accompany it with a brief description, since now we can see pictures without sound. By the way, the work was very professional: good positions, the camera did not shake anywhere. Though, nowadays, we are more used to dynamic movies," he added.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest nature reserve, which takes the area of 8.8 million hectares. It was organized on June 15, 2009. The Park includes a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.

Five Hainan hospitals open international departments for foreign specialists
The hospitals will also work on bettering the quality of services
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser enters Mediterranean
In a few days, the warship’s crew will make a business call at a foreign port, the press office said, without specifying the port or the country of the visit
Read more
Haftar’s troops withdrawal to former positions is only chance to keep ceasefire, GNA says
"We want to recall that our firm position is that the aggressor must withdraw its forces to the areas from where it had come," the GNA stressed
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russian defense chief orders armed forces to monitor deployment of US missiles
The minister noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles
Read more
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship to enter Mediterranean through Black Sea straits
The warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov left Severomorsk on December 3, 2019 and made a transit of the Norwegian, North and Mediterranean Seas into the Black Sea in complex weather conditions
Read more
US seeks constructive relations with Russia, says Pompeo
Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is expected to arrive in Moscow on January 16
Read more
Three crossing points for civilians in Syria’s Idlib area to open on Jan 13
Crossing points will begin to function in Abu Ed Duhur, Habit and Hader
Read more
Putin says Syrian president should invite Trump to visit Damascus
Russian leader expressed readiness to send this invitation to the US president
Read more
Haftar says ceasefire agreement ignores Libyan army's demands
In particular, Haftar insisted on allowing his troops to enter Tripoli, Sky News Arabia reported
Read more
Putin has no doubt Russia will be able to finish Nord Stream 2 construction on its own
The Russian president admitted that they would have to extend the deadline for the construction for several months
Read more
Iran to sue Trump over Soleimani killing
Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, General Qasem Soleimani
Read more
‘Bad News’: Russian senator slams joint statement by France, Germany, UK on JCPOA
According to the senator, by having unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA, Washington has violated its commitment as a party to the treaty and a permanent UN Security Council member
Read more
Russia, India to sign first contract with third state for BrahMos cruise missile in spring
BrahMos Aerospace is currently discussing possible contracts with a number of other nations
Read more
Libyan delegates arrive in Moscow for talks, diplomat says
At midnight on January 12, a ceasefire entered into force between the conflicting sides in Libya
Read more
US wants China to stop buying Iranian oil - US Treasury
Stephen Mnuchin noted that through sanctions Washington has now managed to "cut off probably over 95% of the oil revenues" of Iran
Read more
Fighting resumes in Tripoli as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire deal — TV
Artillery fire is heard in Tripoli’s southern neighborhoods of Salah Al-Deen and Ain Zara
Read more
Abkhazian president’s resignation officially confirmed
Khajimba’s resignation is now to be accepted by the parliament
Read more
Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US
According to him, what is really important is that Iran has no nuclear weapons and there is no violence against the protesters in the country
Read more
Dollar falls below 61 rubles first time since May 22, 2018
At the same time, the euro depreciated by 0.45% to 67.73 rubles
Read more
Press review: Why Iran admitted its plane crash guilt and Moscow awaits Libyan rivals
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 13
Read more
NATO missile defense system in Romania monitored Iran’s strikes, says secretary general
Read more
US Secretary of State Pompeo ‘outraged’ by attack on Iraqi air base
Earlier, an official representative of the headquarters of the Operation Inherent Resolve told that the US personnel are not present at Balad Air Base
Read more
Saakashvili in fact confesses to coup attempt, says former Georgian speaker
On January 11, Saakashvili said that when a large-scale protest demonstration took place in front of the parliament in Tbilisi on June 20 last year, the future of the authorities "was hanging by a thread"
Read more
Sarraj refuses to meet with Haftar in Moscow
Currently Libya has two parallel bodies of executive power: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the interim government, operating in the country’s east together with the parliament and supported by Haftar’s Libyan National Army
Read more
US forces are not present at Balad air base in Iraq-OIR
OIR is carried out both in Iraq and Syria by a coalition of countries led by the United States
Read more
Haftar’s forces declare ceasefire in western Libya
The Libyan army declares a ceasefire in the western region starting 00:01 January 12
Read more
Russian ministry confirms Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to hold talks in Moscow on Monday
The main topic on the talks’ agenda is settlement in Libya, cooperation in Syria and developments in the Middle East
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Iranian leadership: Revenge for Soleimani’s assassination not over
Retaliatory action may be taken by the "front of resistance," the representative revealed
Read more
Russia’s arms exports total $14-15 bln per year, says Deputy PM Borisov
Long-term orders of Russian arms by other countries amount to $55 bln
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Read more
US destroyer crossed course of Russian Navy ship in Arabian Sea, Defense Ministry says
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, unprofessional actions by the US destroyer crew "are an intentional violation of international regulations of safety of navigation"
Read more
Abkhazia's President Raul Khajimba tendered his resignation
By now however there is no official confirmation of Khajimba’s resignation
Read more
Warring parties of Libya will sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow - High Council of State
Head of the High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri will accompany al-Sarraj in his upcoming trip to Russia
Read more
Tripoli-based government declares ceasefire under Russian-Turkish initiative
Military committees proposed by both sides should immediately start working on the measures guaranteeing ceasefire under the UN auspices
Read more
Munich Security Conference chair praises ‘Putin’s method’ for Middle East
The conference chair criticized US President Donald Trump who had posted a tweet in support of protesters in Iran
Read more
Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
Read more
Troops in central Russia to receive 850 new weapon systems in 2020
Among them are 19 aircraft, 10 radar stations and 145 items of armored vehicles’ armament
Read more
IRGC admits responsibility for Ukrainian jet crash near Tehran, says Aerospace Force head
The country’s air defense system was on highest alert during that night, Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh noted
Read more
Libyan agreement envisages UN control, freeze on deployment of Turkish forces — media
A Russian-Turkish meeting, devoted to the Libyan settlement, began in Moscow on Monday
Read more
Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin
Apart from that, the two leaders also discussed issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Syria
Read more
Libya’s LNA won’t back down from its positions in Tripoli — statement
The Government of National Accord has repeatedly underlined that only withdrawal of LNA forces to positions they occupied before the April offensive on Tripoli can preserve the ceasefire
Read more
Iraq is in talks with Russia over purchase of S-300 — media
Read more
Russian large amphibious assault ship to take to sea for further trials
It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials
Read more
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Read more
Libyan National Army accuses Tripoli forces of violating ceasefire
Сommander of the Western district of the LNA said that these formations have violated the ceasefire in various areas, using all types of weapons, including the artillery
Read more
Russia will finish Nord Stream 2 without foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO vows
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that it will take a little longer but we don’t have technological obstacles to do this on our own
Read more
Top German diplomat calls for cooperation with Russia to resolve crises around the world
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for diplomatic efforts aimed at deescalating the situation in Libya
Read more
About 1,000 people leave militants-controlled areas in Syria’s Idlib
The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northern Syria entered into force on January 12
Read more
Merkel says Germany supports Nord Stream 2 implementation
According to Angela Merkel, Germany does not support the extraterritorial sanctions of the United States, which are targeting the participants in the Nord Stream 2 project
Read more