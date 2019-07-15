The French Bulldog Parade was held as part of the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow. The annual festivities marked Bastille Day, one of the biggest days on the French national calendar. The event was organized by the Embassy of France in Moscow, CCI France Russie, and L'Institut Francais Russie with the support of the Moscow Government Department of Culture. TASS collected bright images.
French bulldogs celebrate Bastille Day in Moscow
Moscow's France Day festival marked Bastille Day, one of the biggest days in the French national calendar
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 9
French bulldog with a French flag is seen at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon Park© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS/archive
French Bulldog Parade, part of the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
France Day Festival is the annual event marking Bastille Day© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Bastille Day is celebrated across France every July 14© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A dog owner is seen with his pet during a French Bulldog Parade in Moscow's Muzeon Park© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A green replica of the Eiffel Tower at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon Park© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
France Day Festival is organised by the Embassy of France in Moscow, CCI France Russie, and L'Institut Francais Russie with the support of the Moscow Government Department of Culture© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
French Bulldog Parade at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon park© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Visitors with a French bulldog at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon Park© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Russia to develop Tor sea-launched air defense missile system in early 2020s
The land-based Tor-M2 air defense missile system is an effective means to strike aircraft, helicopters, aerodynamic unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles
Read more
Press review: How Ukraine's vote will affect Moscow and Syria slams UK over seized tanker
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 11
Read more
Press review: Putin, Zelensky eye swap as goodwill move and US threatens India over S-400s
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 12
Read more
Chief of Russia’s Ultralight Aviation Federation dies in helicopter crash near Moscow
According to a source in the emergencies services, the privately-owned Robinson helicopter crashed near the city of Solnechnogorsk
Read more
Deliveries of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey to be over by April 2020 - Erdogan
Earlier in the day, the Turkish president said the S-400 deal with Russia was a most important agreement for present-day Turkey
Read more
Russian design bureau unveils nuclear-powered aircraft carrier project at naval show
The aircraft carrier will displace 80,000-90,000 tonnes, feature a maximum length of 350 meters, have sea endurance of about 120 days and will be capable of developing a speed of about 30 knots
Read more
Putin orders to establish Zhores Alferov Scholarship
The president recommended that St. Petersburg’s government should make a memorial plaque devoted to the Nobel prize winner
Read more
US admits that Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems constitutes problem
Turkey is the first NATO member state to buy such missile systems from Russia
Read more
Claims of Russia bankrolling Lega won't put Italian government at risk, assures PM
Giuseppe Conte added that he trusts Lega’s leader, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini completely
Read more
Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
Read more
Proton-M with Spektr-RG space observatory launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome
The launch was initially planned for June 21, but it was postponed
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to update its notion of European values
Maria Zakharova also said that Russia and Ukraine "have a lot to work on"
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan settle border demarcation issues - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
The talks were held in a friendly and meaningful atmosphere
Read more
Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet
The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems
Read more
Another batch of S-400 components delivered to Turkey
Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported that the fifth, sixth and seventh planes with S-400 components had landed at Murted Air Base in the Ankara province
Read more
Turkey says seventh plane carrying S-400 components arrived in Ankara
Earlier on Sunday, the fifth and sixth planes carrying S-400 components landed at Murted Air Base
Read more
Kremlin describes Putin’s phone call with Ukrainian president as pragmatic
The first conversation between the presidents lasted about 20 minutes
Read more
New sarcophagus now contains Chernobyl Power Plant’s 4 reactor
The protective structure is to serve 100 years
Read more
World record set in Moscow at cycling festival
More than 15,000 participants took part in the night cycling festival
Read more
Russia rejects any discussion of "transferring" two islands - Kyodo News
Kyodo reported that one of the reasons for Moscow’s refusal to even discuss such an opportunity was Russia’s concerns related to the Japanese-US military alliance
Read more
Hi-tech firm delivers ten seaborne air defense systems to Russian Navy and foreign fleets
The Palma system is designated to strike air-and sea-launched weapons, including anti-ship missiles flying at low and extremely low altitudes and small-size unmanned fast-speed gunboats
Read more
Erdogan says S-400 deal with Russia is major agreement in Turkey’s modern history
Turkey’s President said that purchasing S-400 systems, his country is not getting prepared for a war
Read more
State Commission decides to launch Proton-M with Spektr-RG observatory on July 13
Earlier Roscosmos told about additional test work in preparation for the launch of Proton-M launch vehicle with Spektr-RG space observatory
Read more
Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol
The attack didn't cause casualties or damage to the hardware
Read more
Russian diplomat warns British media about possible tit-for-tat measures
Representatives of Russia’s Sputnik news agency and the RT television channel were banned from the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London
Read more
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
Read more
Turkish servicemen to arrive in Russia to train to operate S-400s in July-August — source
Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense reported the start of S-400 deliveries to the republic
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in Lugansk republic
People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko stressed that Ukrainian military servicemen were trying to exacerbate the situation along the line of engagement in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area
Read more
Ukrainian PM admits impossible to sever train connection with Russia
Vladimir Groysman dubbed the issue of traffic to/from Russia as "sensitive"
Read more
Eighth plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Read more
South Korean officials deny entrance to the country to 16 Russian citizens - embassy
Russian citizens are expected to return to their home on July 16
Read more
Turkish defense ministry posts photos of first batch of S-400 equipment
Activities to deliver S-400 systems to Turkey scheduled for Friday are over
Read more
US, Russian diplomats to discuss strategic stability in Geneva on July 17-18
US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will hold talks on strategic security with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
Moscow court puts rocket center staffer under house arrest on high treason charge
According to the website of the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, Sergey Meshcheryakov is a senior scientific researcher
Read more
US House of Representatives approves amendment for new anti-Russian sanctions
The draft defense budget, into which the amendment was introduced, is yet to get parliamentary approval
Read more
UAE, Saudi navies eye Russian-made Gepard frigate, Karakurt-class missile corvettes
Nigeria's military attache, the delegations of the UAE, Saudi, Vietnamese navies and the armed forces of Namibia, Ghana, Thailand and others viewed the exposition at the St. Petersburg naval show
Read more
Minsk calls UN Human Rights Council resolution on Belarus "absurd"
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that "the resolution runs counter to the spirit of current relations between Belarus and the European Union"
Read more
Russian diplomats discuss situation in Idlib with Syrian president
Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met on Friday with Syrian President Bashar Assad
Read more