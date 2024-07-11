Musk denies NYT report that SpaceX plans to build city on Mars

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk denied The New York Times report that his SpaceX company plans to build a city on Mars.

"No one at SpaceX has been directed to work on a Mars city. When people have asked to do so, I’ve said we need to focus on getting there first," he said on X.

The New York Times earlier reported, citing sources, that Musk ordered SpaceX to start working on design and details of a future Martian city. The report said various teams were tasked to design domed homes, develop spacesuits that would be suitable for the Martian environment and study the prospects of procreation on the planet.