ISS refutes rumors of emergency situation onboard

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. The official page of the International Space Station (ISS) on X has refuted rumors of an emergency situation.

"There is no emergency situation going on aboard the International Space Station. At approximately 5:28 p.m. CDT, audio was aired on the NASA livestream from a simulation audio channel on the ground indicating a crew member was experiencing effects related to decompression sickness (DCS). This audio was inadvertently misrouted from an ongoing simulation where crew members and ground teams train for various scenarios in space and is not related to a real emergency. The International Space Station crew members were in their sleep period at the time. All remain healthy and safe, and tomorrow’s spacewalk will start at 8 a.m. EDT as planned," the ISS said in a statement.

Earlier, the social platform’s users were actively spreading information of a potential emergency at the ISS.