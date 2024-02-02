Soil-baking robotic printers could create infrastructure on the Moon — executive

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moon soil baking could become a key technology for creating solid structures on the Moon, Executive Director of Android Technics Company Evgeny Dudorov told TASS in an interview.

"A kind of half robot, half printer will be needed, so that it will be possible to use in space the same additive technologies we are currently developing on the Earth. Robotic printers will be able to bake the Moon soil, creating solid structures for the infrastructure," Dudorov said.

The executive also shared his vision for how lunar infrastructure could be formed. "A module arrives there, with a pneumatic dome deployed. This inflated dome is topped up with Moon soil; and a robot traveling on the lunar regolith performs laser-aided baking, thereby forming a mesh structure. Layering will take place every time the robot does this, just like how a 3D printer operates. We will therefore have at that time the infrastructure to accommodate scientific research, and create certain production facilities," Dudorov noted.

All these measures are needed to protect cosmonauts against extreme conditions on the Moon - radiation, temperature, meteorites, and lunar dust, he added.