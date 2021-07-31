New orbital station to become evolutionary step in Moon, Mars development program

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian orbital service station (ROSS) will become an evolutionary step in the program to explore the Moon and fly to Mars, Roscosmos said in a statement following the meeting of the scientific and technical council.

"The ROSS being established using new technologies is set to become an evolutionary step in the development of the program on exploration of the Moon, flights to Mars, and the implementation of innovative scientific and technical space programs," the Russian state corporation said.

The council of chief designers has considered the current state of the Russian segment of the International Space Station and concluded that due to aging of the largest part of the station’s equipment "further exploitation of the Russian segment of the ISS after 2024 creates additional risks."

"To prevent termination of continuous exploration of outer space infrastructure it has been suggested to establish a national manned space complex on the low-earth orbit - the Russian orbital service station," Roscosmos added.

Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation will analyze the state of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and take organization and technical measures on its maintenance in the period when the new orbital station is being created, Roscosmos said in.

"The presidium of the scientific and technical council has tasked Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation with additionally analyzing the Russian segment of the ISS and take necessary organization and technical measures on maintaining the Russian segment of the ISS when the new-general orbital station is being created," the statement said.

A scenario for completion of the ISS exploitation agreed on with partners will also be developed, the Russian state corporation noted.

The scientific and technical council of Roscosmos has recommended that the works on creation of the technical project on the new orbital station be included in the federal space program-2025, press service of the Russian state corporation said.

"The council recommended that Roscosmos corporation for avoiding the risks related to the technical state of the Russian segment of the ISS and the planned completion of its exploitation by 2028, take a decision on the launch of technical development of the project layout of the new orbital station ROSS (as part of the ISS or as an independent national station), stipulating the development of the draft design of the station and including those works in the federal space program-2025," the statement said.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that the scientific and technical council of Roscosmos would discuss two options of the possible configuration of the new orbital station on Saturday.