NASA: Mars Perseverance rover goes on its first ride across planet’s terrain

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has went on its first drive across the planet’s surface after landing there in mid-February, the US-based National Aeronautics and Space Agency announced in a statement.

The Perseverance rover touched down the Red Planet’s surface in the area of Jezero Crater on February 18. All the operations were conducted in the automatic mode.

"NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover performed its first drive on Mars March 4, covering 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across the Martian landscape," the statement from the agency reads.

"The drive served as a mobility test that marks just one of many milestones as team members check out and calibrate every system, subsystem, and instrument on Perseverance," the statement continued.

"Once the rover begins pursuing its science goals, regular commutes extending 656 feet (200 meters) or more are expected," according to NASA.

An Atlas V launch vehicle with the rover blasted off from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in July 2020. The Perseverance is due to place rock and soil samples into about 40 special containers. NASA specialists expect to find the traces of ancient life on Mars with the rover’s assistance.

Another rover will retrieve these containers in 2026. The containers will be loaded into a special ascent vehicle that will deliver them to the Martian orbit. Another spacecraft will pick up the samples for their return to Earth. NASA expects this mission to take place in the 2030s.