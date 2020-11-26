Russian space agency set to begin discussing ISS lifespan with NASA in early 2021

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Consultations on the International Space Station (ISS) lifespan will begin in early 2021, the state space corporation Roscosmos' press service told TASS Thursday.

According Roscosmos, the ISS lifespan depends both on technical and political issues.

"One way or another, we plan to commence consultations with NASA and other partners on these issues," Roscosmos underscored.

Previously, the Scientific Russia website published a portion of the speech of ISS Russian segment flight manager Vladimir Solovyov, who claimed that there is a number of seriously damaged elements on the station that begin to fail. Solovyov noted that exponential failure of multiple modules on the ISS is expected after 2025, adding that further funding of the station may require about 10 to 15 billion rubles ($132 million to $198 million).