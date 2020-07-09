Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft buried in Pacific — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, splashed down in the non-navigational area of the Pacific Ocean, known as the ‘spacecraft cemetery,’ Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday.

"In accordance with the Mission Control Center’s calculations <…> the Progress MS-13 space freighter re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 01:05 Moscow time. The fall of the spacecraft’s indestructible debris occurred at the non-navigational area of the Pacific Ocean, some 1,800 kilometers southeast of Wellington, New Zealand," the statement says.

The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 21:22 Moscow time on Wednesday.

The cargo craft blasted off atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from launch site No. 31 of the Baikonur launch center in Kazakhstan on December 6, 2019. The space freighter carried 650 kg of propellant, 420 kg of water, 1,360 kg of dry cargo and 50 kg of oxygen in tanks for the International Space Station. The space freighter traveled to the orbital outpost under a three-day scheme.

The next launch of a Progress-MS spacecraft is scheduled to take place from Baikonur on July 23. It will deliver fuel, water, oxygen and other cargo to the orbital outpost.