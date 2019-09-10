Akademik Lomonosov floating power barge arrives in Russia's Extreme North

VIENNA, September 10. /TASS/. The first floating nuclear power plant "Akademik Lomonosov" has arrived in its operating site in the city of Pevek in Russia’s Extreme North, the Russian delegation informed during Tuesday’s session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

"We are glad to note the IAEA’s expanded efforts on the topic of small and medium-sized reactors. Today, this area sets high expectations of a technological breakthrough and precedes the creation of stable clean energy sources for hard-to-access regions of the world. In this regard, we would like to note our innovative work on creating the first floating nuclear power plant 'Akademik Lomonosov,' which arrived yesterday to the operating site in Pevek in Russia’s Extreme North. We thank the Secretariat for its careful preparations and for holding a special briefing on August 30 on transportable power plants," the delegation’s statement informs.

"Development of new energy technologies such as this provides us with new means of achieving sustainable development," the Russian side stated. "In this regard, we would like to stress the special role of nuclear energy in resolving climate issues. We welcome the International Conference on Climate Change and the Role of Nuclear Power, set to be held in October."

First floating nuclear power plant

The Akademik Lomonosov floating power unit is a project of transportable power units of small capacity. The power unit may work as a part of a floating nuclear power plant and is a new-class energy source, based on Russian technologies of nuclear shipbuilding. The plant has two reactors, which can produce up to 70 megawatts of electric energy and 50 Gcal/hour of heat energy in the nominal working mode. This energy is sufficient for a city with population of about 100,000.

The floating nuclear power unit is the first-ever mobile transportable power unit of small capacity. It is made for the Extreme North and Far East regions, where it will produce energy for distanced industrial facilities, ports, as well as gas and oil platforms in the open sea.